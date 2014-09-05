Here's An Amazing Scene From 'Louie' In Which Joan Rivers Explains Why She's A Comedian

Joan Rivers died today at the age of 81.

Working non-stop until the day she was hospitalized last week, Joan still appeared on TV sets almost daily, including a cameo on a 2011 episode of “Louie.”

In the show, Louie debates quitting comedy until he meets Joan Rivers after a gig, and she convinces him otherwise.

Playing herself, Joan had some wise words on comedy being a calling, not just a job:

“I wish I could tell you it gets better, but it doesn’t get better. YOU get better. You think it’s easy? I’ve gone up, I’ve gone down, I’ve been bankrupt, I’ve been broke — but you do it. And you do it because we love it more than anything else. You want a real job, honey? There are a million things you can do, but what we do is not a job. What we do is a calling, we make people happy.”

Louie is so inspired by Joan’s words that he tries to passionately kiss her.

The short scene is worth a watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Louis C.K. released a statement following Rivers’ death:

“I feel very lucky that I knew Joan Rivers and I feel very sad that she’s gone. She was a great comedian and a wonderful person. I never saw someone attack a stage with so much energy. She was a controlled lightning bolt. She was a prolific and unpredictable, joyful joke writer. She loved comedy. She loved the audience. She was a great actress and should have done that more. She loved living and working. She was kind. She was real. She was brave. She was funny and you just wanted to be around her. I looked up to her. I learned from her. I loved her. I liked her. And I already miss her very much. It really fucking sucks that she had to die all of a sudden.”

