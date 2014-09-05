Joan Rivers Has Died At 81

NY1 is reporting Joan Rivers has died at the age of 81.

Late last week the comedian was rushed to the hospital after a complication with a procedure on her vocal cords.

Rivers’ daughter Melissa released the following statement:

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my mother, Joan Rivers. She passed peacefully at 1:17 pm surrounded by family and close friends. My son and I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mount Sinai Hospital for the amazing care they provided for my mother. Cooper and I have found ourselves humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received from around the world. They have been heard and appreciated. My mother’s greatest joy in life was to make people laugh. Although that is difficult to do right now, I know her final wish would be that we return to laughing soon.

E! reported the “Fashion Police” was undergoing a minor endoscopic procedure when she was transported to Mount Sinai hospital in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest August 28.

Rivers remained at Mount Sinai where the New York Daily News reported she was on life support and later placed into a medically induced coma.

E! and NBC Universal released the following statement received by Business Insider:

“E! and NBCUniversal send our deepest condolences to Melissa, Cooper and her entire extended family on this incredibly sad day. For decades Joan has made people laugh, shattered glass ceilings and revolutionised comedy. She was unapologetic and fiercely dedicated to entertaining all of us and has left an indelible mark on the people that worked with her and on her legions of fans. She’s been a much beloved member of the E! family for over 20 years and the world is less funny without her in it. Today our hearts are heavy knowing Joan will not be bounding through the doors.”

E! News Correspondent Ken Baker shared the following image of the comedian on Twitter:

