Joan Rivers Ambushed A California Costco For Banning Her New Book

Burbank, Calif. Costco shoppers were in for a shock when comedienne Joan Rivers showed up to protest the store’s decision to ban her new book from shelves. “My book has been banned from Costco which is ridiculous because they’re funny,” Rivers told CBS2/KCAL9 Tuesday. Apparently, the store took issue with curse words that appeared in a couple of testimonials on the back cover.



The book is called “I Hate Everyone … Starting With Me.” If you haven’t heard of it yet, then chances are Rivers’ stunt has changed that.

From CBS 2’s report:

“Costco customers bought 100 copies of the book from Rivers before the store manager and police escorted her out as she proceeded to handcuff herself to a shopping cart. …

‘This is an anti-First Amendment freedom of speech issue. I thought Costco buyers should have right to decide whether to read it. They should not censor our books,’ Rivers said.”

Rivers’ book is on sale in plenty of other retailers, but it’s certainly not the first or last that consumers might have trouble getting their hands on. Controversial title “50 Shades of Grey” has been banned at some libraries and the Harry Potter series has been kept off school shelves at many public schools in the South.

We’re still waiting to hear from a Costco spokesperson on whether Rivers’ books will see store shelves any time soon.

(H/T The Consumerist)

