In Case You Were Wondering Whatever Happened To Former GMA Host Joan Lunden

You remember Joan Lunden. She was the host of Good Morning America back when you were a kid and your mother watched it. Also known as a very big deal in the 1980’s. (And/or the original Katie Couric.)



Now she is apparently covering the royal wedding for Fox. She was just on Shep Smith reporting from London that bookies are taking bets on whether Prince Phillip will pull a Biden and fall asleep during the ceremony.

Sounds almost as strange as the royal couple condom collection we uncovered earlier.

