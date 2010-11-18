The Labour Finance Spokesperson Is SAVAGING The Irish Governments Bailout Handling Right Now

The Irish Labour Finance Spokesperson is bringing the heat!



We highly recommend you turn to RTE right now to watch the Dail debate the bailout, because right now Joan Burton is savaging the government, slamming “The Two Brians” (FinMin Lenihan and Taoiseach Cowen) for their disastrous handling of the state’s finances.

Word is their European counterparts were irritated by their lateness in coming to meetings this week. Meanwhile, no details are being made available as far as what’s on the table in negotiations. Is the 12.5% corporate tax rate going to be given up? Not clear.

But her slam goes beyond that, going back to the initial decision to provide full guarantees to the banks (which she ostensibly opposed).

She even referenced “Tea Party” economics.

Photo: RTE

