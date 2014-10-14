Chicago Bulls Center Joakim Noah Bought A Fancy New Home In Chicago For $US2.9 Million

Jonathan Daniel/AP and VHT Joakim Noah’s new house has a rooftop patio

Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah can officially say he lives in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Noah bought a new home in Lincoln Park for $US2.85 million. The house is fancy and combines both modern and classical looks into the 7-bedroom, 7,500 square-foot home.

It’s a fairly new home, built in 2009, and has custom millwork, a finely trimmed backyard and a rooftop patio above the garage.

