Chicago Bulls Center Joakim Noah Bought A Fancy New Home In Chicago For $US2.9 Million

Jonathan Daniel/AP and VHTJoakim Noah’s new house has a rooftop patio
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah can officially say he lives in Chicago.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Noah bought a new home in Lincoln Park for $US2.85 million. The house is fancy and combines both modern and classical looks into the 7-bedroom, 7,500 square-foot home.
It’s a fairly new home, built in 2009, and has custom millwork, a finely trimmed backyard and a rooftop patio above the garage.
The backyard leads up to a lounge-y rooftop patio (which won't get much use in Chicago's frigid winters).
