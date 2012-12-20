Joakim Noah Perfectly Sums Up Why He Should Be Considered One Of The Most Versatile centres In The NBA

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In a game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls with Derrick Rose sidelined, most people would expect Rajon Rondo to be the only possible source providing a triple-double.Not so fast.



On Tuesday, Bulls centre Joakim Noah turned in 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to notch his second career triple-double. And he relishes his role as distributor (via The Chicago Tribune):

“I don’t really think about stats,” Noah said. “There’s nothing better than playing well and winning. But I always tell people I’m a point centre.“

That type of attitude must be a breath of fresh air for head coach Tom Thibodeau with his star point guard ailing.

We all know Noah can score, rebound and play lockdown defence, but in recent games he’s been showcasing an impressive passing ability and it’s no fluke. Noah is averaging close to five assists per game this season, the second-most on the Bulls.

A week ago, he became just the fourth player in the last 25 years to score more than 30 points and grab 20 rebounds, and dish out six assists. Yesterday he locked up his second career triple-double. It’s the balanced play of Noah that’s keeping the Bulls afloat.

Here are a few highlights from Noah’s stellar night:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.