Joakim Noah's Perfect Reaction To Finding Out It's Snowing In April

Joakim Noah, like all Americans, is very much over the Early 2014 North American Cold Wave.
So when a reporter broke the news to him that it was snowing outside after last night’s Bulls-Magic game in Chicago, he was a mix of baffled, disgusted, angry, and depressed.
First he couldn’t believe it:
Then he just got sad:
The conversion that prompted his reaction:
Noah: “It’s the best time of year. It’s not cold outside anymore. The sun’s coming out…”
Reporter: “You haven’t been outside, it’s snowing.”
Noah: “Are you serious?!… It’s snowing for real?”
We all feel your pain, Joakim Noah.
Full video (via Deadspin):
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.