Joakim Noah's Perfect Reaction To Finding Out It's Snowing In April

Joakim Noah, like all Americans, is very much over the Early 2014 North American Cold Wave.

So when a reporter broke the news to him that it was snowing outside after last night’s Bulls-Magic game in Chicago, he was a mix of baffled, disgusted, angry, and depressed.

First he couldn’t believe it:

Then he just got sad:

The conversion that prompted his reaction:

Noah: “It’s the best time of year. It’s not cold outside anymore. The sun’s coming out…” Reporter: “You haven’t been outside, it’s snowing.” Noah: “Are you serious?!… It’s snowing for real?”

We all feel your pain, Joakim Noah.

Full video (via Deadspin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

