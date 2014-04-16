Joakim Noah's Perfect Reaction To Finding Out It's Snowing In April

Tony Manfred
Joakim Noah, like all Americans, is very much over the Early 2014 North American Cold Wave.

So when a reporter broke the news to him that it was snowing outside after last night’s Bulls-Magic game in Chicago, he was a mix of baffled, disgusted, angry, and depressed.

First he couldn’t believe it:

Then he just got sad:

The conversion that prompted his reaction:

Noah: “It’s the best time of year. It’s not cold outside anymore. The sun’s coming out…”

Reporter: “You haven’t been outside, it’s snowing.”

Noah: “Are you serious?!… It’s snowing for real?”

We all feel your pain, Joakim Noah.

Full video (via Deadspin):

