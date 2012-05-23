This NBA Star Doesn't Want Other Dudes Texting His Girl

Word to the wise: don’t text a girl with a boyfriend.



Former University of Arizona basketball player Nic Wise found that out the hard way when he tried to chat with a girl named Amanda.

To his surprise Amanda’s reply came from her boyfriend instead, Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls. (It sounds like Wise had no idea Noah and Amanda were together.)

The original tweet with accompanying photo of said text reply appears to have been deleted, but Black Sports Online screen grabbed it:

Photo: Black Sports Online

Not surprisingly, “how you meet her bruh” has already become a meme:

Photo: Black Sports Online

This all happened Monday, and Wise says he woke up this morning feeling pretty bad about it. Wise also extended an apology to Noah via Twitter.

So far Noah hasn’t responded publicly to the alleged incident.

In case you’re curious (and we know you are), click here for photos of the supposed “Amanda” stuck in the middle of it all.

