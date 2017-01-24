NBA player shoots one of the worst free throws you will ever see

The NBA has some notoriously poor free-throw shooters, but you will be hard pressed to ever see a free throw attempt as bad as the one Joakim Noah unleashed on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

It is not recommended that you watch this video if you know or suspect that you may be pregnant, or have past or present problems with your heart or blood pressure.

Dr. James Naismith did not sign up for this when invented the sport.

Noah was a 72% free-throw shooter the first eight seasons of his career. But he has battled injuries in recent seasons and that has apparently impacted his shooting form as he has been a 45% shooter from the line the last two seasons, including a career low 43% this season.

