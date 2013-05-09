The Heat Obliterate The Bulls By 37 Points, Two Chicago Players Ejected In A Total Meltdown

The Miami Heat reclaimed juggernaut status Wednesday night, destroying the Chicago Bulls in a xxx-xx win on Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.



The Heat went up by 14 at halftime after a late second-quarter spurt. In the second half, Chicago’s offence went dry and Miami poured on the points in transition.

It’s the worst playoff loss in franchise history for Chicago.

They racked up six technicals and two ejections in a generally chippy game.

It’s a disheartening loss for the Bulls, who looked to have a stylistic advantage after that ugly, physical Game 1 win. Game 3 Friday night in Chicago will be huge.

After things got ugly in the second half, two Bulls players got ejected in quick succession. Joakim Noah got tossed for berating a ref while he was sitting on the bench, and Taj Gibson went and got tossed after a goaltend by Birdman Anderson went unnoticed.

He appeared to shout from unpleasant profanities at the 1:55 mark of this video from CBS Sports:

