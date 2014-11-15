Joakim Noah Went On A Postgame Rant Defending Derrick Rose For Sitting Out Games

The Chicago Bulls pulled off an impressive 100-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors Thursday night, but it unfortunately came with another setback to Derrick Rose. Rose injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter and sat out the final few minutes.

Rose has come under fire in recent weeks for sitting out games to rest sprained ankles. He cited post-basketball life as a reason to be cautious with his recovery. Following a torn ACL in 2012, then a torn meniscus in 2013, Rose was ruled eligible to play various times over the last two seasons, but sat out games so he could come back 100% healthy.

Several people have argued that if Rose is able to play, he needs to be out on the court. Bulls center Joakim Noah didn’t take too kindly to the criticism of Rose’s decision:

“Every time something happens to him, people act like it’s the end of the world. And that’s f—ing so lame to me. Relax. Like, OK, he’s coming back from two crazy surgeries. Obviously we’re being conservative with him, and when things aren’t going right, he’s got to listen to his body more than anybody. So everybody needs to chill the f— out. I mean, I’m sorry for cursing, but I’m really passionate. I don’t like to see him down. And he doesn’t say that he’s down, but I don’t like it when, like, people portray him and judge him. ‘Cause it’s not fair to him. It’s not. “We’re going to be just fine. We’re going to be just fine. We just got to take it as — just, everybody needs to chill out. Chill out.”

Noah continued by saying it takes tremendous commitment to return from the injuries Rose has had.

Rose admitted the criticism does bother him a little, but generally shrugs it off: “But I can’t do anything about it. I just have to let God handle that and put every performance and every article behind me every day.”

Rose has missed four of the Bulls’ nine games this season. However, in the games he’s played, he’s averaged 18 points on 43% shooting with 5 assists per game. The Bulls are an Eastern Conference-best 7-2 and 4-1 when Rose plays.

Noah consoled Rose on the bench on Thursday night:

