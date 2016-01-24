French tennis star hit what is being called the shot of the Australian Open

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is having himself quite an Australian Open. In his previous match, Tsonga won over the Australian fans when he stopped his match to help an injured ballgirl. And then on Friday, he hit what is being called the Shot of the Tournament.

After winning the first set against unseeded qualifier and fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Tsonga found himself in big trouble in the second set. Facing a set point for Herbert, Tsonga hit a deep ball and charged the net. Herbert hit a perfect lob deep that seemingly Tsonga would just have to return with a simple shot giving Herbert the advantage.

But Tsonga had something else in mind. He unleashed a wicked one-handed backhand that Herbert didn’t even try to go after.

Absolutely gorgeous.

And Tsonga’s reaction was great.

Tsonga went on to win the game, win the subsequent tiebreaker, and eventually the match in straight sets.

Tsonga has never won a Grand Slam title, with his best finish coming in the 2008 Australian Open when he reached the finals, but many feel he will eventually breakthrough. He still has a tough road ahead, but it is starting to feel like this could be his turn.

