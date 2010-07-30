Citi Brags About Snagging One Of Goldman's Star Traders In A Memo To Employees

He looks so cute when he’s happy.

In a memo to employees found today by Dow Jones, Citi excitedly told its employees about one of their new hires: Jo Narita.Narita was a long-time employee at Goldman Sachs, where he worked in Japan for eight years. He joined Citi Tokyo as head of FX trading at the beginning of the week.



Citi‘s memo to employees said:

Jo Narita, one of the preeminent traders in [foreign exchange], not only in Japan but globally, has joined the bank after eight years at Goldman Sachs in Japan.

Narita will play a role in expanding Citigroup’s overall foreign-exchange business in Japan, as well as its trading business.

Maybe he is preeminent but he has no google presence whatsoever. Most big traders do, just saying.

