The Huffington Post just poached a top editor at The Guardian

Jo Confino, who has worked as The Guardian’s Executive Editor for the past 22 years, is leaving to join the Huffington Post.

Confino will be the Executive Editor of the Huffington Post’s new Impact & Innovation department, which covers Business, Technology, Impact, Science and Green verticals.

He’ll also take on the Editorial Director role of What’s Working, an editorial initiative focused on news stories with a positive bend.

“I met Jo in Davos — he was moderating a discussion with Richard Branson and Paul Polman, the CEO of Unilever,” Arianna Huffington told Business Insider. “And I was so impressed by his deep understanding of the shift that’s happening in business and culture, generally, but specifically how the business world is waking up around the fact that ideas that were once fringe are now part of the mainstream — environmental stewardship, well-being practices in the workplace, gender and racial equality, impact investing.”

“I’ve been wanting to launch What’s Working around the coverage of these issues, and I was looking for someone to lead it and I just had this thought about listening to Jo, that he’d make the ideal leader.”

Confino will be moving to New York from London as he switches roles. At The Guardian, Confino oversaw the company’s environment and global development websites.

“The Huffington Post has a powerful and creative role to play in showcasing the solutions which can address the many inter-connected challenges the world is facing, ranging from climate change and resource scarcity to poverty and biodiversity loss,” Confino told Business Insider.

Sebastian Matthes, HuffPost Germany’s editor-in-chief, and HuffPost’s global executive editor of “What’s Working,” tells Business Insider: “I’ve followed Jo’s tremendous work for many years and it has absolutely changed business journalism. Sustainable business is a huge trend today and Jo is undoubtedly one of the leading figures in reporting on it.”

The Huffington Post, which just turned 10 last week, has 850 employees, 90,000 bloggers, and over 200 million monthly unique visitors.





