This Peace Worker Befriended An Ex-Terrorist Who Killed Her Father

Jo Berry. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

A 1984 bombing carried out by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) left Jo Berry fatherless, and in an amazing new Reddit AMA she talks about eventually befriending the ex-terrorist who killed her dad.

Ex-IRA member Patrick Magee planted the bomb which intended to assassinate then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher but instead killed politician Sir Anthony Berry and four others.

Instead of seeking revenge, Jo Berry reached out to Magee 14 years ago, became friends with him, and now collaborates with him to try to end violent conflict.

Berry also started the charity Building Bridges for Peace, which aims to unite divided populations. In her recent Reddit AMA, Berry talked about her work with Magee and shared her thoughts on the IRA today. Her AMA comes a few days after the Irish politician Gerry Adams was questioned in connection with a 1972 murder involving the IRA.

Below, we’ve highlighted some of the key responses from Berry’s AMA:

Berry talked about her commitment to nonviolence.

She also explained how she welcomed Magee’s release as it would help with the overall peace process.

And she talked about why she didn’t go “down the revenge route.”

Berry also shared her feelings about the IRA.

She shared her recommendations for conflict resolution.

Of course, not everyone has been happy with Berry’s work. She has been threatened for her dedication to the peace process.

Berry admitted that much work still has to be done to keep the peace process working in Northern Ireland.

