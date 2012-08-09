J.Lo Files $20M Extortion Suit Against Driver Who Threatened To Reveal Her Secrets—Here's Today's Buzz

- ShuttershockJennifer Lopez has filed a $20 million extortion suit against her former driver, claiming he demanded $2.8 million or else he’d tell the media and authorities secrets he overheard while driving the star. Lopez is suing for damages in excess of $20 million.
- After the massive success of “The Avengers,” the film’s writer/director Joss Whedon will return to pen and direct the sequel. Disney executives announced the good news Tuesday on a shareholders call.
- NBC has purchased a “Freakonomics”-inspired drama project titled “Pariah” from Lionsgate Television and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. In the show, the Mayor of San Diego appoints a rogue academic with no law enforcement background to run a task force using Freakonomics-inspired alternative methods of policing. Clearly, chaos ensues.
- For the first time since news of the cheating scandal broke, Kristen Stewart’s “Snow White” director Rupert Sanders has publicly reunited with his model-wife Liberty Ross at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson will break his silence Monday when he appears on “The Daily Show.”
- After Costco banned her Joan Rivers’ new book “I Hate Everything … Starting with Me” because of several racy jokes on the back cover, the comedian protested by handcuffing herself to a shopping cart at an L.A. store, saying “Costco should not be like Nazi Germany. Next thing they’ll be burning the bible.”
- Production has commenced on the revived comedy “Arrested Development.” Show star Jason Bateman, who plays Michael Bluth, gave his twitter followers a sneak peek from set, writing “First day. Away we go… pic.twitter.com/ci8rXy78,Jason Bateman/Twitter”
