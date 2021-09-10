See photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first red-carpet appearance in 18 years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

They were there for the premiere of Affleck’s upcoming movie “The Last Duel.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

The cameras began flashing the moment the couple stepped out of the car, and both Lopez and Affleck were grinning ear-to-ear. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus

The couple, who were engaged in 2003 before breaking up, got back together earlier this year. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Affleck sported a classic black tuxedo for the event. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Lopez was styled in a white gown by Georges Hobeika. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis/Getty Images

They held hands and kept their arms around one another the whole time they were on the red carpet. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

This is the first time the pair has been on a red carpet together since 2003. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Their last major red carpet appearance was at the movie premiere for “Gigli.” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Affleck and Lopez met in 2001 when filming “Gigli” together. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

They got engaged in 2002, but broke it off. They each eventually married other people, and got divorced, and dated other people and went through breakups. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

They began spending time together again this past April. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

By June, photos of the couple kissing were making the rounds in tabloids. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive on the red carpet ahead of the ‘The Last Duel’ screening during the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

In July, Lopez made their rekindled relationship official on Instagram. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images