See photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first red-carpet appearance in 18 years
Kim Renfro
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together 18 years after their 2003 engagement was called off.
On Friday, the couple attended the premiere of Affleck’s newest movie at the Venice Film Festival.
See 15 photos of their glamorous red carpet appearance here.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival on Friday evening.
They were there for the premiere of Affleck’s upcoming movie “The Last Duel.”
The cameras began flashing the moment the couple stepped out of the car, and both Lopez and Affleck were grinning ear-to-ear.
The couple, who were engaged in 2003 before breaking up, got back together earlier this year.
Affleck sported a classic black tuxedo for the event.
Lopez was styled in a white gown by Georges Hobeika.
They held hands and kept their arms around one another the whole time they were on the red carpet.
This is the first time the pair has been on a red carpet together since 2003.
Their last major red carpet appearance was at the movie premiere for “Gigli.”
Affleck and Lopez met in 2001 when filming “Gigli” together.
They got engaged in 2002, but broke it off. They each eventually married other people, and got divorced, and dated other people and went through breakups.
They began spending time together again this past April.
By June, photos of the couple kissing were making the rounds in tabloids.
In July, Lopez made their rekindled relationship official on Instagram.
And now they’re back to their red carpet power-couple status.