Alex Rodriguez took phone pictures of Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet, proving he's the ultimate Instagram fiancé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet while her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, takes pictures of her from the side.

Alex Rodriguez supported his fiancé Jennifer Lopez by taking pictures of her as she walked the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.

The former athlete was photographed standing off to the side of the event’s step-and-repeat backdrop, holding his phone to photograph Lopez.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Alex Rodriguez took smartphone photos of Lopez while she walked the red carpet.

Based on the close-up photo of Rodriguez, he appeared to get his bride-to-be perfectly in-frame and focused.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival Rodriguez appeared to wait patiently while Lopez had her photos taken.

In another photo, Rodriguez can be seen on the other side of the red carpet while Lopez continues to pose.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lopez wore a floral ballgown with a long train.

The “Hustlers” actress attended the film festival wearing a long floral gown from designer Richard Quinn’s spring/summer 2020 collection. She also wore flower-shaped diamond and emerald earrings, which were gifted to her by Rodriguez.

Lopez previously shared a photo of herself wearing the jewels on Christmas and also told Extra that she cried when she received them.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Rodriguez appeared to get all the angles, even tilting his phone slightly.

Following the awards ceremony, Lopez and Rodriguez attended an after-party, where the actress changed into a sparkly, sheer jumpsuit from designer Zuhair Murad. She wore her hair in an elegant tight bun throughout the event.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Lopez wore this glitzy jumpsuit on Thursday night.

Rodriguez – a former New York Yankees player – and Lopez first met in 2005, after Marc Anthony, J.Lo’s then-husband, threw a first pitch at a Yankees versus Mets baseball game.

Lopez and Rodriguez reconnected in 2016 and announced their engagement in March 2019, after Rodriguez proposed to Lopez on the beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.