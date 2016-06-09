Photos of a 61-year-old Oscar-winner working out has made the internet go crazy

Actor J.K. Simmons has been best-known throughout his career as a character actor who can seep into any role. His stock rose in 2015 when he won the best supporting actor Oscar for his incredible performance as the psychotically driven music instructor, Fletcher, in “Whiplash.”

But now the 61-year-old is the latest internet meme thanks to his pecs.

Pictures of Simmons working out have shown up on Instagram and let’s just say the actor is focused.

Here’s a sample:







Simmons is currently filming the next big D.C. Comics movie, “Justice League,” in which he’s playing Commissioner Gordon. A role you’d think he wouldn’t need to be in superhero shape for, but maybe Jim is going to get more action in this movie.

Since the pics started making the rounds on Wednesday, the internet have put its spin on Simmons’ buff look.

There are the Commissioner James Gordon memes:





This meme poking fun at internet punching bag (and “Justice League” co-star) Ben Affleck:



And there are the ones that poke fun at one of Simmons’ previous comic book roles, playing Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson in the Tobey Maguire-era “Spider-Man” movies.





Oh, and we can’t leave out this genius one from New York Times culture reporter, David Itzkoff:

“Justice League” opens in theatres November 2017.

