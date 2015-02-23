J.K. Simmons wins his first Oscar for best supporting actor

J.K. Simmons is taking home his first best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in “Whiplash.”

Simmons’ turn as an intense music instructor wowed critics and the Academy.

This was the 60-year-old actor’s first Oscar nomination.

Simmons had a lot of big competition this year from an exceptional Edward Norton (“Birdman”), Mark Ruffalo (“Foxcatcher”), Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”), and Robert Duvall (“The Judge”).

Simmons also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for his “Whiplash” performance.

