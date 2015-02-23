J.K. Simmons urges people to 'stop texting and emailing' in Oscars speech

J.K. Simmons took home his first best supporting actor Oscar Sunday night for his performance in “Whiplash.”

The 60-year-old actor, who has three children with his wife of 19 years, Michelle Schumacher, used his time on stage to encourage people to have more human interaction, especially with your parents:

And if I may, call your mum, everybody. I’ve told this [to], like, a billion people, or so. Call your mum, call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call ’em. Don’t text. Don’t email. Call them on the phone. Tell ’em you love ’em, and thank them, and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you.

Wow, thank you. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of Whiplash. And I am grateful everyday for the most remarkable person I know: my wife, the wonderful Michelle Schumacher. I’m grateful for your love, your kindness, your wisdom, your sacrifice and your patience. Which brings me to the above-average children — even though I may try their patience more. Joe and Olivia, you are extraordinary human beings. Smart, funny, kind, loving people and that’s because you are a reflection of your mother. And if I may, call your mum, everybody. I’ve told this [to], like, a billion people, or so. Call your mum, call your dad. If you’re lucky enough to have a parent or two alive on this planet, call ’em. Don’t text. Don’t email. Call them on the phone. Tell ’em you love ’em, and thank them, and listen to them for as long as they want to talk to you. Thank you. Thank you, Mum and Dad.

Simmons’ turn as an intense music instructor wowed critics and the Academy.

This was the actor’s first Oscar nomination.

Simmons had a lot of big competition this year from an exceptional Edward Norton (“Birdman”), Mark Ruffalo (“Foxcatcher”), Ethan Hawke (“Boyhood”), and Robert Duvall (“The Judge”).

Simmons, who also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for his “Whiplash” performance, attended Sunday night’s ceremony with wife Michelle Schumacher.

