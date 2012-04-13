Here's The Name Of J.K. Rowling's New Novel—And The Plot

J.K. Rowling: No wizards this time around.

The U.K. publishing house Little, Brown Book Group has just announced the name and release date for JK Rowling‘s new novel for adults. The book is called “The Casual Vacancy.”



Here’s the full synopsis:

“When Barry Fairweather dies unexpectedly in his early forties, the little town of Pagford is left in shock. Pagford is, seemingly, an English idyll, with a cobbled market square and an ancient abbey, but what lies behind the pretty façade is a town at war.

Rich at war with poor, teenagers at war with their parents, wives at war with their husbands, teachers at war with their pupils … Pagford is not what it first seems. And the empty seat left by Barry on the parish council soon becomes the catalyst for the biggest war the town has yet seen.

Who will triumph in an election fraught with passion, duplicity and unexpected revelations? Blackly comic, thought-provoking and constantly surprising, The Casual Vacancy is J.K. Rowling’s first novel for adults.”

The book will be available in hardback, EBook, unabridged audio download and CD on Sept. 27, 2012.

Who’s excited?

Now check out what’s going on with another book series, “The Hunger Games,” now that it’s lost its director >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.