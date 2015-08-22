J.K. Rowling just said this 'Harry Potter' fan theory is her favourite

J.K. Rowling is known for confirming (or denying) Harry Potter rumours via her magical Twitter feed. The famous “Harry Potter” author has used the social media platform in the past to answer questions about minor characters’ fates or background on locations in the books.

But now Rowling has taken it a step further, and actually named her favourite fan theory for the first time:

“Dumbledore as death. It’s a beautiful theory and it fits.”

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 21, 2015

The gist of the theory, which went viral in early August, is that Dumbledore represents “Death” in the Tale of the Three Brothers.

This folk story was an essential part of the final book, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, and tells a tale of three powerful magical objects that were given to the brothers by Death himself.

It fits that Dumbledore is the parallel character to Death, since he once owned all three Hallows — the Elder Wand, the Invisibility Cloak, and the Resurrection Stone. Dumbledore was also the “giver” of all three Hallows.

The argument can be made that this is more of a fantastic literary analysis, since Dumbledore isn’t literally Death.

Here’s a screenshot of the original theory as it was posted to Tumblr.

Fans can rest easy knowing the Rowling herself agrees that this is a beautiful theory.

