J.K. Rowling's advice to a disgruntled young writer is priceless

Author of the “Harry Potter” novels, J.K. Rowling, has built a reputation for delivering some incredible tweets.

And her most recent is another example.

Over the weekend someone tweeted the famous author this:

@jk_rowling My dream is to be a writer, but my parents always say that this is not a worthy profession, what I do to change this?

— t (@potterimortal) August 15, 2015

This question from a presumably aspiring writer is one Rowling likely gets on a daily basis. But instead of just ignoring it and going on with her day, Rowling responded with some great advice:

Do what I did: pretend you want to do something else and write on the sly until you’re free to do whatever you want! https://t.co/rgWiQq3H7H

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2015

Rowling is quite a success story. She was working as a researcher and bilingual secretary for Amnesty International when she conceived the idea for “Harry Potter.” In 2014 her net worth was $US1 billion.

