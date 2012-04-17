J.K. Rowling Isn't Done With 'Harry Potter' Yet!

Fresh off the heels of announcing the title and plot of her new book “The Casual Vacancy”, J.K. Rowling is making fans around the globe ridiculously happy by revealing that she will write another “Harry Potter” themed book.



Kind of.

The author has long hinted that she might pen a “Harry Potter” encyclopedia. Soon everyone will finally learn everything there is to know about the Potter Wizarding World like blast-ended skrewts, Inferi, bezoars, Cleansweep 7s and a whole lot more.

Here’s the official statement from Rowling’s website:

“For a long time I have been promising an encyclopedia of Harry’s world, and I have started work on this now – some of it forms the new content in Pottermore. It is likely to be a time-consuming job, but when finished I shall donate all royalties to charity.”

While all this Potter-talk is exciting, we do still have a long waiting time before this encyclopedia can become a reality. Rowling has to first release that “novel for adults” in September and then write out all the terminology from seven different novels and more.

And no, Rowling is not ready to write another “Harry Potter” sequel, prequel, or spin-off right now. She puts that rumour to rest on her site as well:

“I have always refused to say ‘never’ to this question, because I think it would be foolish to rule out something I might want to do in a few years’ time. However, I have no immediate plans to write another Harry Potter novel, and I do think that I have rounded off Harry’s story in the seven published books.”

If you can’t wait any longer and need your Harry Potter fix immediately, you can always check out Pottermore, a permanent website created by Rowling that is all things Harry Potter-related. The site has just become open to the public after eight months of Beta-testing. And of course, there are homemade encyclopedias all over the web.

