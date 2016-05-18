J.K. Rowling welcomes 'offensive and bigoted' Donald Trump to visit the UK

Author J.K. Rowling might not agree with the views of US presidential candidate Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean she thinks he should not visit the United Kingdom.

While accepting an award for her humanitarian work at the Pen America’s annual gala in New York on Monday, the creator of the Harry Potter books brought up the petition to block Trump from the UK, which received over 500,000 signatures. It was even discussed by British Parliament in January (though there was no vote).

“Now, I find almost everything that Mr. Trump says objectionable,” Rowling said at the gala. “I consider him offensive and bigoted. But he has my full support to come to my country and be offensive and bigoted there.”

The way Rowling sees it, Trump shouldn’t be stripped of his rights just because of the things he says.

“If you seek the removal of freedoms from an opponent simply on the grounds that they have offended you, you have crossed a line to stand alongside tyrants who imprison, torture, and kill on exactly the same justifications,” Rowling said.

How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad. https://t.co/hFO0XmOpPH

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.