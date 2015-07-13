J.K. Rowling had the ultimate response when a Serena Williams hater tried to argue with her on Twitter

After a fellow Twitter user made a rude comment about Serena Williams, J.K. Rowling swiftly defended the tennis champion and her response was absolutely magical.

On Saturday, Serena Williams made history with her success at Wimbledon.

The win marks the tennis star’s sixth Wimbledon domination and the 21st Grand Slam title in her career.

In celebration, Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling tweeted using the popular hashtag #SerenaSlam, renaming “Grand Slam” in honour of Williams’ achievements.

Here’s a look at the tweet.

#SerenaSlam! I love her. What an athlete, what a role model, what a woman!

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

However, not everyone on Twitter was a commendatory as Rowling. One user responded to Rowling’s tweet saying, “she is built like a man,” in reference to Williams’ impressive physique.

Rowling defended Williams by tweeting a photo of the tennis player sporting a curve-hugging red dress and killer heels, sarcastically commenting, “Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You’re an idiot.”

Here’s the response.

.@diegtristan8 “she is built like a man”. Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You’re an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Game. Set. Match.

