J.K. Rowling says Lord Voldemort 'was nowhere near as bad as Donald Trump'

J.K. Rowling is known for speaking her mind on Twitter. Today’s topic: Donald Trump.
This morning, the author pointed to this tweet from the BBC about people comparing the notorious Trump to Rowling’s fictional Harry Potter villain, Lord Voldemort.
This is why people are calling American businessman, Donald Trump, Lord Voldemort https://t.co/ISFxdK4f7W pic.twitter.com/vYCWdM1j0f
— BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) December 8, 2015
How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad. https://t.co/hFO0XmOpPH
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2015
In an Entertainment Weekly article from 2000, J.K. Rowling said Voldemort was “a raging psychopath, devoid of the normal human responses to other people’s suffering, and there ARE people like that in the world.”
