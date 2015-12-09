J.K. Rowling says Lord Voldemort 'was nowhere near as bad as Donald Trump'

J.K. Rowling is known for speaking her mind on Twitter. Today’s topic: Donald Trump.

This morning, the author pointed to this tweet from the BBC about people comparing the notorious Trump to Rowling’s fictional Harry Potter villain, Lord Voldemort.

This is why people are calling American businessman, Donald Trump, Lord Voldemort https://t.co/ISFxdK4f7W pic.twitter.com/vYCWdM1j0f — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) December 8, 2015

But Rowling wasn’t impressed with the comparison. Turns out, she thinks Trump is worse than Lord Voldemort.

How horrible. Voldemort was nowhere near as bad. https://t.co/hFO0XmOpPH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 8, 2015

In case you’re not familiar with Harry Potter, Lord Voldemort was a seriously bad dude. He was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of wizards, including Potter’s parents. Not to mention, Voldemort’s wand gave Potter his iconic lightning bolt scar when he was just a baby.

In an Entertainment Weekly article from 2000, J.K. Rowling said Voldemort was “a raging psychopath, devoid of the normal human responses to other people’s suffering, and there ARE people like that in the world.”

Not a great comparison for Trump.

Though, the 2016 presidential hopeful definitely still has Voldemort beat in the hair department.

