J.K. Rowling is brilliantly lashing out at Trump Twitter trolls threatening to burn her books

Jacob Shamsian
J.K. Rowling is definitely not a Trump fan, and she doesn’t care if she loses a few fans over it.

The “Harry Potter” author has been outspoken about her political beliefs on Twitter and in columns in The Guardian, one of Britain’s biggest newspapers.

Lately, a lot of people have been tweeting angrily at her for her political beliefs. She isn’t shy about responding. 

Rowling has been an outspoken critic of now-President Donald Trump since the Republican primaries. In December of 2015, she compared him to Lord Voldemort, the murderous villain in her “Harry Potter” novels, shortly after he announced a proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Trump later backtracked on his comments. But on Friday, he signed an executive order that barred refugees and other travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Rowling has made her opposition to the policy clear, in both her own tweets and the tweets she’s retweeted with her account.

Rowling has been involved in politics and humanitarianism for decades.

One of her first jobs after finishing college was working as a researcher and secretary for Amnesty International. Later, she lived on welfare around the time she started writing the first “Harry Potter” novel. Her backing for the program has made her a lifelong supporter  — and later donor — of the British Labour Party. She founded the charity Lumos to help disadvantaged children.

Her fiction writing, too, has a political bent. “Harry Potter” rejects authoritarianism and the idea of a cult of personality, and “The Casual Vacancy” dramatizes the lives of the underprivileged when they lose the support of their governments.

As of now, Rowling said she’s taking a break from owning people on Twitter to write some books.

