J.K. Rowling is brilliantly lashing out at Trump Twitter trolls threatening to burn her books

J.K. Rowling is definitely not a Trump fan, and she doesn’t care if she loses a few fans over it.

The “Harry Potter” author has been outspoken about her political beliefs on Twitter and in columns in The Guardian, one of Britain’s biggest newspapers.

Lately, a lot of people have been tweeting angrily at her for her political beliefs. She isn’t shy about responding.

*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Sweetest thing I’ve ever received from a Trump supporter. I can’t and won’t ever appreciate a man like him, but you’re rather lovely. pic.twitter.com/o7YnHwW3pV

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 12, 2017

Rowling has been an outspoken critic of now-President Donald Trump since the Republican primaries. In December of 2015, she compared him to Lord Voldemort, the murderous villain in her “Harry Potter” novels, shortly after he announced a proposal to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Trump later backtracked on his comments. But on Friday, he signed an executive order that barred refugees and other travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Rowling has made her opposition to the policy clear, in both her own tweets and the tweets she’s retweeted with her account.

In – Free – Countries – Anyone – Can – Talk – About – Politics. Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

When I worked for Amnesty International in the 80s, these were the kind of stories told by political prisoners in dictatorships. https://t.co/y7CXLQK1n0

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon criticising America’s stance on denying Jews safe haven. Recognise the T-shirt slogan? pic.twitter.com/I5mtNICzt9

— Gideon Glick (@gidglick) January 28, 2017

The people angry at Trump’s order ride subways & buses with Muslims every day. The people cheering it have never met one. Who’s in a bubble?

— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 28, 2017

Rowling has been involved in politics and humanitarianism for decades.

One of her first jobs after finishing college was working as a researcher and secretary for Amnesty International. Later, she lived on welfare around the time she started writing the first “Harry Potter” novel. Her backing for the program has made her a lifelong supporter — and later donor — of the British Labour Party. She founded the charity Lumos to help disadvantaged children.

Her fiction writing, too, has a political bent. “Harry Potter” rejects authoritarianism and the idea of a cult of personality, and “The Casual Vacancy” dramatizes the lives of the underprivileged when they lose the support of their governments.

As of now, Rowling said she’s taking a break from owning people on Twitter to write some books.

I’d just like to thank everyone sending me lovely messages, which greatly outnumber the bad ones ???? I’m now off to produce more kindling…

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

