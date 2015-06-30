JK Rowling has launched a Twitter crusade to debunk the biggest myth about her new Harry Potter story

AP ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is definitely not a prequel.

J.K. Rowling announced on Friday that she was extending the wizarding universe with a new play that would be a part of the official canon — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

I’m also very excited to confirm today that a new play called Harry Potter and the #CursedChild will be opening in London next year.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

The author shared her news with her 4.84 million Twitter followers and racked up an impressive 43,000 favourites and 35,000 retweets at the time of this post.

“I will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself,” Rowling tweeted.

“I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans,” she continued. “However, I can say that it is not a prequel!”

But a day before Rowling broke the news officially, The Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye wrote about the play and said that it would focus on Harry’s parents and the events that happened before they were killed by Lord Voldemort”

CNBC World and The Independent also reported that the “Cursed Child” production would be a prequel. Rowling quickly shut them down on Twitter.

.@CNBCWorld It’s not a prequel. It really, really isn’t a prequel. Not a prequel. Not at all prequelly. It is an anti-prequel. #NotAPrequel

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 28, 2015

IT’S NOT A… oh, will someone else please take over? https://t.co/nXT82YF1xa

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Then, because her followers kept wondering what the new “prequel” would be about, Rowling decided she really needed to drive the point home that the “Cursed Child” play was not a prequel.

A tweet storm from the author ensued:

#CursedChild NOT a prequel. Lots of people asking, so I thought I’d say that again! NOT a prequel!

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

I can’t remember whether I’ve mentioned this, but Harry Potter & the #CursedChild isn’t a prequel.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Not if it isn’t a prequel. https://t.co/pb0DMEf4xw

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Sadly, not a prequel. I thought I’d said that at some point. Anyway. Not a prequel. https://t.co/EPOmpVXFcl

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

You are getting very warm indeed when you say that it is *possible* that #CursedChild isn’t a prequel. https://t.co/B6QPUV0mxa

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Funny, a lot of people are asking that! But no, I can exclusively reveal that #CursedChild isn’t a prequel. https://t.co/AJd5wamugn

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Well, obviously I like to keep things mysterious, so I’ll just say Prequel. A. Not. It’s. https://t.co/gbougs635Q

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

You’re right, I have been guilty of shameful ambiguity in this matter. It isn’t a prequel. https://t.co/ep6InUxL20

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Ah, I can see where you’ve got that idea, but in fact it ISN’T a prequel. https://t.co/vAsTcwGWjy

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

You know what? I’m starting to wonder. Maybe it is. https://t.co/Vh7yaCKP2c

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

*I must not swear on Twitter. I must not swear on Twitter…* https://t.co/AeYLHzWjDL

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 27, 2015

Though we still have no idea what the play will be about — Harry Potter’s career as an Auror? Another prophecy involving The Boy Who Lived? — one thing’s for sure: The “Cursed Child” is a sequel.

