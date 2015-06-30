JK Rowling has launched a Twitter crusade to debunk the biggest myth about her new Harry Potter story

Megan Willett
Jk rowling not a prequelAP‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is definitely not a prequel.

J.K. Rowling announced on Friday that she was extending the wizarding universe with a new play that would be a part of the official canon — “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The author shared her news with her 4.84 million Twitter followers and racked up an impressive 43,000 favourites and 35,000 retweets at the time of this post.

“I will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself,” Rowling tweeted.

“I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans,” she continued. “However, I can say that it is not a prequel!”

But a day before Rowling broke the news officially, The Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye wrote about the play and said that it would focus on Harry’s parents and the events that happened before they were killed by Lord Voldemort”

Daily mail not a prequelThe Daily Mail

CNBC World and The Independent also reported that the “Cursed Child” production would be a prequel. Rowling quickly shut them down on Twitter.

Then, because her followers kept wondering what the new “prequel” would be about, Rowling decided she really needed to drive the point home that the “Cursed Child” play was not a prequel.

A tweet storm from the author ensued:

Though we still have no idea what the play will be about — Harry Potter’s career as an Auror? Another prophecy involving The Boy Who Lived? — one thing’s for sure: The “Cursed Child” is a sequel.

