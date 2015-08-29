J.K. Rowling just filled 'Harry Potter' fans with anguish in a single sad tweet about a supporting character

J.K. Rowling is known for answering questions on Twitter about the magical world of Harry Potter.

Often the tidbits are fun additives to the already lush world she created in her iconic book series. But this time, fans were downright depressed to hear the answer to a question about Hagrid, the loveable gameskeeper turned professor.

Twitter user Tanisha Fagwani asked the author: “What was Hagrid’s patronus?”

Jo always asked you this. What was Hagrids Patronus @jk_rowling

A patronus is a powerful charm that protects its creator, taking the form of whatever creature most embodies the character of the witch or wizard it belongs to.

Think of it as a “spirit animal” of sorts. Harry’s patronus was a stag — the animal his late father used to turn into at will as an Animagus. In order to create a patronus, one must conjure up the happiest memories they have, and use positive energy with all their might.

Harry Potter fans were curious to hear what Hagrid’s patronus’ form would have been, since he never produced one in the books or the movies.

But there was a sad reason for that. J.K. Rowling responded to Fagwani, simply stating: “Hagrid couldn’t produce a Patronus. It’s a very difficult spell.”

Hagrid was wrongfully expelled in his third year at Hogwarts. Expulsion results in the breaking of your wand, and the effective end of all your magical training.

Hagrid kept the broken pieces of his wand, and sometimes illegally performed small acts of magic, but clearly his lack of education is the key factor in this sad reveal. Producing a patronus would have simply been too difficult for Hagrid.

Fans responded with expressions of heartache and sadness for the loveable character.

Though lack of skill is the likely explanation, many others online say Hagrid was simply too full of somber memories to conjure the charm. Remember, you need happy thoughts in full-force in order to make the spell work.

Hagrid was orphaned at a young age, and suffered alienation from his peers due to his unusual size. Not to mention how disappointed he was to be expelled. Poor, poor, Hagrid.

