J.K. Rowling bribed fans with new 'Harry Potter' information to get them to cheer for her favourite rugby team

J.K Rowling is known for using Twitter to release new information about Harry Potter characters, but on Saturday, the author took things to the next level — she used the promise of revealing Sirius Black’s birthday as a bribe to get her followers to cheer on the Scottish rugby team.

It all started with a tweet from Rowling on Saturday.

The author was on her way to watch Scottish rugby team play in the Rugby World Cup in Newcastle, England.

“If lots of you tweet #AsOne to support Scotland, you can have Sirius’s birthday,” the author tweeted.

Off to Newcastle for #SAMvSCO and if lots of you tweet #AsOne to support Scotland, you can have Sirius’s birthday! #RugbyWorldCup

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2015

People immediately began responding.

Some got their pets involved.

Even Dumbledore lent his support to Scotland.

Not everyone was pleased.

Check out this reluctant Welsh fan tweeting using the Scottish hashtag #AsOne.

.@jk_rowling For the sake of Sirius’ birthday #AsOne ???? but #iamwales. Feel the might of the dragon ????

— Jo Rowling Online (@JoRowlingNet) October 10, 2015

“More like Sirius Blackmail,” another Twitter user quipped.

Rowling herself even joked she had placed her Twitter followers under the Imperius curse, an unforgivable curse from Harry Potter that forces the bewitched to do whatever the bewitcher wants them to.

Scotland’s team won and Rowling, apparently pleased with Twitter’s Scottish support, released Black’s birthday, November 3.

WE WON!!!!!! And Sirius Black was born on the 3rd of November xxxxxxxx

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2015

Maybe the next time the Scottish rugby team hits the pitch, she’ll reveal another Harry Potter morsel.

@jk_rowling Reveal who killed Ariana Dumbledore. For the love of God!

— Albus Dumbledore (@ProfessorDum) October 10, 2015

