J.K. Rowling just slipped a surprise detail about a character into one of her tweets

J.K. Rowling’s Twitter feed might just be the best thing to happen to Harry Potter fans since, well, ever.

The author is constantly dropping new information about the beloved wizarding series, including new details about Harry Potter’s kids and how to properly say Lord Voldemort’s name (pro tip: don’t pronounce the final “t”).

On Wednesday, Rowling tweeted a seemingly non-Potter related tweet about a sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, named Luna.

According to the tweet, sea otters are Rowling’s favourite animals.

Here’s the tweet.

I voted on this orphaned otter’s name. My favourite animal named for one of my favourite characters! https://t.co/L8E9fueN7M

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2015

And here’s a closer look at Luna the Otter.

To the average person, this might just seem like a tweet about an adorable sea otter, but to a Potter fan, Rowling’s tweet actually contains an interesting detail about Hermione Granger and her patronus.

In case you aren’t familiar with patronuses, wizards use the “Patronus Charm” to ward off soul-sicking dementors. Each wizard’s patronus takes the shape of a different animal, and often reflect a character’s personality. For example, Harry’s is a stag and Professor Snape’s is a doe.

Here’s a look at Hermione casting her patronus in the “Order of the Phoenix” movie.



Does that silvery animal look familiar? It should. Hermione’s patronus is an otter, which means Rowling based Hermione’s patronus on her favourite animal.

It makes sense that Rowling would choose her favourite animal for Granger. The author has said that she sees much of herself in the young wizard, including shared “insecurity and a great fear of failure.”

For those of us who aren’t lucky enough to be wizards, an updated version of Rowling’s website, Pottermore, promises that patronus assignment will soon be an online option for us muggles.

