17 new things JK Rowling just revealed about Harry Potter's family

If you’ve already read the entirety of the Harry Potter series, watched the films multiple times, and still find yourself craving more magic, you’re in luck.

Pottermore, J.K. Rowling’s website devoted to all things Potter just got a complete make-over, complete with a new features section where fans will find everything from insights from Hagrid to how to make wands.

Rowling also released a short history of the Potter family tree. Dating back to the 12th century, it’s sure to satisfy even the most loyal Potterhead.

Keep reading to learn 17 things you’ve always wanted to know about the Potter family.

Rowling's new story, 'The Potter Family,' lets us know what Harry's descendants were up to decades before he was even born. Warner Brothers Harry and Hermione walking through Godric's Hollow. Rowling notes that the Potter family is not a part of the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight,' the list of the 28 families who were still of 'true blood,' by the 1930s. Warner Brothers Lucius Malfoy's family makes the list. Source 'The anonymous compiler of that supposedly definitive list of pure-bloods suspected that they (the Potters) had sprung from what he considered to be tainted blood,' Rowling explains. Warner Brothers Draco Malfoy prides himself on his pure-blood heritage. Never fear, the Potter family history is still 'illustrious' thanks to their connection to the 'Deathly Hallows,' the three legendary magical objects which make a person the master of death. YouTube The earliest member of the Potter clan was a man named Linfred of Stinchcombe, 'a vague and absent-minded fellow whose Muggle neighbours often called upon his medicinal services,' according to Rowling. Warner Brothers Harry Potter, descendant of Linfred of Stinchcombe. Remember 'Skele-gro,' the bizarre bone-growing potion Harry is forced to take after Professor Lockhart turns his wrist to jelly in the second book? Turns out, Linfred of Stinchcombe, actually created it. Warner Brothers Linfred's daughter-in-law, Iolanthe Peverell of Godric's Hollow, brought the invisibility cloak into the Potter family line. Warner Brothers Harry wearing the cloak. Her grandfather, Ignotus Peverell, was the cloak's original owner, which was referenced in 'Tale of the Three Brothers,' where Peverell was gifted the cloak for outsmarting death. Warner Bros A scene from the 'Tale of the Three Brothers.' Rowling finally explains the origins of all the bronze knuts and gold galleons Harry inherited. 'The Potters continued to marry their neighbours, occasionally Muggles, and to live in the West of England, for several generations, each one adding to the family coffers by their hard work,' Rowling explained. Warner Brothers Gringotts bank in London. Two members of the Potter family have sat on the Wizengamot, the same high court of magic which Harry faces after casting a patronus, in front of his cousin Dudley, in book five. Warner Brothers Dudley being kissed by a dementor, just moments before Harry's patronus saves his life. 'Ralston Potter was a member from 1612-1652, and was a great supporter of the Statute of Secrecy (as opposed to declaring war on the Muggles, as more militant members wished to do),' writes Rowling. Warner Brothers Members of the Wizengamot. The other Potter to serve on the Wizengamot was Henry Potter, better known as Harry, Rowling notes. Warner Brothers Harry sits before the Wizengamot. This original Harry Potter was a supporter of muggle rights during the World War I, 'his outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family's exclusion from the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight',' Rowling writes. Warner Brothers Arthur Weasley is also pro-muggle. Henry Potter's son, Fleamont Potter, was quite gifted at wizard dueling. 'He (Fleamont) always attributed his dexterity at dueling to the number of times he had to fight people at Hogwarts after they had made fun of his name,' Rowling explains. Warner Brothers Harry Potter prepares to duel Draco Malfoy. Like his ancestor Linfred of Stinchcombe, Fleamont Potter was also well known for inventing a potion. He's the mastermind behind 'Sleekeazy's Hair Potion,' which fans might remember Hermione using to tame her hair for the Yule Ball. Warner Brothers Hermione Granger making her entrance at the Yule Ball. He later sold the Sleekeazy company for quite a profit, solidifying the Potter family fortune, Rowling explains. Warner Brothers Harry Potter viewing his vault at Gringotts for the first time. Fleamont Potter and his wife, Euphemia, are the parents of James Potter, Harry's dad. Warner Brothers A young James and Lily Potter. Unfortunately, both Fleamont and Euphemia died of dragon pox before Harry was born. They never got the chance to meet their grandson. Warner Bros. Harry staring at his reflection in the Mirror of Erised.

