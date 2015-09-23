17 new things JK Rowling just revealed about Harry Potter's family

PottermoreA look at the new Pottermore website.
If you’ve already read the entirety of the Harry Potter series, watched the films multiple times, and still find yourself craving more magic, you’re in luck.
Pottermore, J.K. Rowling’s website devoted to all things Potter just got a complete make-over, complete with a new features section where fans will find everything from insights from Hagrid to how to make wands.
Rowling also released a short history of the Potter family tree. Dating back to the 12th century, it’s sure to satisfy even the most loyal Potterhead.
Keep reading to learn 17 things you’ve always wanted to know about the Potter family.
Rowling's new story, 'The Potter Family,' lets us know what Harry's descendants were up to decades before he was even born.
Warner BrothersHarry and Hermione walking through Godric's Hollow.
Rowling notes that the Potter family is not a part of the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight,' the list of the 28 families who were still of 'true blood,' by the 1930s.
'The anonymous compiler of that supposedly definitive list of pure-bloods suspected that they (the Potters) had sprung from what he considered to be tainted blood,' Rowling explains.
Warner BrothersDraco Malfoy prides himself on his pure-blood heritage.
Never fear, the Potter family history is still 'illustrious' thanks to their connection to the 'Deathly Hallows,' the three legendary magical objects which make a person the master of death.
YouTube
The earliest member of the Potter clan was a man named Linfred of Stinchcombe, 'a vague and absent-minded fellow whose Muggle neighbours often called upon his medicinal services,' according to Rowling.
Warner BrothersHarry Potter, descendant of Linfred of Stinchcombe.
Remember 'Skele-gro,' the bizarre bone-growing potion Harry is forced to take after Professor Lockhart turns his wrist to jelly in the second book? Turns out, Linfred of Stinchcombe, actually created it.
Warner Brothers
Linfred's daughter-in-law, Iolanthe Peverell of Godric's Hollow, brought the invisibility cloak into the Potter family line.
Warner BrothersHarry wearing the cloak.
Her grandfather, Ignotus Peverell, was the cloak's original owner, which was referenced in 'Tale of the Three Brothers,' where Peverell was gifted the cloak for outsmarting death.
Warner BrosA scene from the 'Tale of the Three Brothers.'
Rowling finally explains the origins of all the bronze knuts and gold galleons Harry inherited. 'The Potters continued to marry their neighbours, occasionally Muggles, and to live in the West of England, for several generations, each one adding to the family coffers by their hard work,' Rowling explained.
Warner BrothersGringotts bank in London.
Two members of the Potter family have sat on the Wizengamot, the same high court of magic which Harry faces after casting a patronus, in front of his cousin Dudley, in book five.
Warner BrothersDudley being kissed by a dementor, just moments before Harry's patronus saves his life.
'Ralston Potter was a member from 1612-1652, and was a great supporter of the Statute of Secrecy (as opposed to declaring war on the Muggles, as more militant members wished to do),' writes Rowling.
Warner BrothersMembers of the Wizengamot.
Warner BrothersHarry sits before the Wizengamot.
This original Harry Potter was a supporter of muggle rights during the World War I, 'his outspokenness on the behalf of the Muggle community was also a strong contributing factor in the family's exclusion from the 'Sacred Twenty-Eight',' Rowling writes.
Warner BrothersArthur Weasley is also pro-muggle.
Henry Potter's son, Fleamont Potter, was quite gifted at wizard dueling. 'He (Fleamont) always attributed his dexterity at dueling to the number of times he had to fight people at Hogwarts after they had made fun of his name,' Rowling explains.
Warner BrothersHarry Potter prepares to duel Draco Malfoy.
Like his ancestor Linfred of Stinchcombe, Fleamont Potter was also well known for inventing a potion. He's the mastermind behind 'Sleekeazy's Hair Potion,' which fans might remember Hermione using to tame her hair for the Yule Ball.
Warner BrothersHermione Granger making her entrance at the Yule Ball.
He later sold the Sleekeazy company for quite a profit, solidifying the Potter family fortune, Rowling explains.
Warner BrothersHarry Potter viewing his vault at Gringotts for the first time.
Warner BrothersA young James and Lily Potter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.