JK Rowling just shocked us all with tons of new details on the next 'Harry Potter' story

JK Rowling has us all right where she wants us.

Waiting with baited breath for so long about details on “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has finally paid off with this Facebook post by Rowling herself:

PostbyJ.K. Rowling.

The key here: “‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ will start where the seventh book left off, and is the eighth story in the series.”

This is a big deal! But Rowling’s link to the play’s official website revealed even more after your click.

Here’s what thw website has revealed about the story:

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Huge reveals here.

So Harry is now an employee of the Ministry of Magic (an Auror perhaps?), and has three kids.

And at the center of the story appears to be his youngest son Albus. And clearly, some bad stuff happens.

So it seems as if the character of Harry himself is going to be a big part of it, so who will play the iconic role that Daniel Radcliffe spent his entire youth portraying? And his son?

And what kind of darkness are we talking about here? So many questions! But at least finally some answers direct from Rowling herself.

The site also revealed new artwork very similar to what was previously released but with a new tagline that reveals just a bit more. Specifically: “The eighth story. Nineteens years later.”

Huge news for Potter fans:

The website also notes that the play will start where the seventh book left off, hence the 19 years which is where we left off with these characters in the epilogue of the last book.

Sonia Friedman, a producer on the show spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed just a bit more in an exclusive interview. She didn’t spoil too much in the interview but did say that the show would get back to storytelling basics rather than try to do a lot of hi-tech stuff (this coming after the reporter asked her about broomsticks.

Friedman also told The Daily Mail “We very much hope to deliver magic — but in our unique way.”

You can read the whole article and interview at The Daily Mail here.

We also learned on the play’s website that more than 30 people will be in the show and that casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale October 28th for the Londons show to those registered on the site with October 30th being the day it’s available to the general public.

The play will be in two parts which they recommend seeing in the same day, though you don’t have to. Rowling’s team has actually put up a guide on how to book tickets to the two shows in infographic form on her site, Pottermore.

Previews start on June 7, 2016. Get your tickets to London booked!

