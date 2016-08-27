J.K. Rowling sums up what's wrong with France's burkini ban in one tweet

Rob Stothard/Getty Images Author and prolific Twitter user J.K. Rowling.

J.K. Rowling is not happy with France’s sexist burkini ban.

“Burkinis,” a type of swimwear that covers up much of the wearer’s body, are gaining worldwide attention after being banned in certain areas of France.

On Thursday, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is running for reelection in 2017 with the Republican party, called for a nationwide burkini ban.

Rowling, a member of Britain’s Labour party, took to Twitter where she encapsulated the ban’s catch 22: “Whether women cover or uncover their bodies, seems we’re always, always ‘asking for it.'”

So Sarkozy calls the burkini a ‘provocation.’ Whether women cover or uncover their bodies, seems we’re always, always ‘asking for it.’

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 25, 2016

It’s already one of Rowling’s most popular tweets. And many of her followers agree with her.

..@jk_rowling it’s crazy …..what’s happened to peace love and understanding?

— bruce findlay (@brucerisk) August 25, 2016

@jk_rowling This has NOTHING WHATSOEVER to do with secularism. The UK and France have official state religions. This is sectarianism.

— (((Outlaw Star))) (@Gene_Starwind) August 25, 2016

@jk_rowling as a frenchman I am so hugely ashamed to be a part of such a sexist, racist country. This summer, we’ve been a complete disgrace

— Vincent M. (@vnz) August 25, 2016

@jk_rowling Sarkozy is a bitch

— alicia (@slytherland) August 25, 2016

About 30 municipalities in France have laws banning “burkinis.” The laws made international headlines when armed police officers in Nice made a woman remove some of her clothing on a beach, citing the ban. The officers gave her a ticket that said she was not wearing “an outfit respecting good morals and secularism.”

The language of these laws is to ban “beachwear which ostentatiously displays religious affiliation,” in the name of secularism, hygiene, and public order, according to The Guardian.

The law is suspended in one town, pending a court ruling.

The pro-burkini argument was said best by Aheda Zanetti, who designed the garment and saw online sales jump by 200%: “No man in this entire world can tell us what to wear or what not to wear,” she told the BBC.

