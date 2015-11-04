J.K. Rowling is writing another children's book

Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla Get excited Harry Potter fans! Rowling is working on another children’s story.

Eight years ago, J.K. Rowling finished her world famous “Harry Potter” series. Immediately, there were calls from fans for her to keep writing.

Since then, Rowling has made a transition into writing adult fiction, both under her own penname as well as her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. But fans have always hoped she would write another children’s story — and now their wish has come true.

First spotted by BuzzFeed, Rowling gave an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday to say that not only does she have an idea for another children’s book, but that she’s already written a part of it.

“Actually, I have written part of a children’s book that I really love, so I’m definitely going to finish that,” Rowling told BBC Radio 2. “There will be another children’s book.”

Rowling declined to say when the book would come out, citing her work on the screenplay for the upcoming “Fanatic Beasts and Where To Find Them,” but said it’s definitely on the table.

This is not the first time Rowling has mentioned a children’s book. In the 2007 documentary J.K. Rowling A Year In The Life by James Runcie, Rowling admitted that she was working on a children’s story after “Harry Potter.”

“[I’m writing] a story that I describe as a political fairly tale and it’s for slightly younger children and that will probably be the next thing I finish,” Rowling told Runcie in 2007. “I’m not in a mad hurry to publish, I would like to take my time. I’ve lived with deadlines for 10 years and I’m currently able to luxuriate in the fact that no one’s really expecting it, no one knows anything about it, so I feel as though I’ve gone right back to the beginning where I was in ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ when it was my private world and I would really like to enjoy that sole possession for a while.”

As for future adult fiction, Rowling assured fans on BBC Radio 2 that she has many more ideas.

“I’d definitely write more novels as J.K. Rowling — novels in the plural, I have so many ideas,” she told the radio station. “I sometimes worry I’ll die before I’ve written them all out. That’s my midlife crisis — that I will leave this earth without having written them all.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.