JK Rowling Just Bought Her neighbour's House For $1.6 Million So That She Can Knock It Down

JK Rowling bought her neighbour’s house in Edinburgh for £1 million ($1.6 million) so she can knock it down and enjoy a larger yard (via The Telegraph).



The Telegraph also reports that she’s planning on building a summer house that resembles Hagrid’s hut from the Harry Potter novels.

The news that Rowling is expanding her property in Edinburgh comes just days after reports of her spending $10 million on a vacation home in Australia.

She sure has come a long way from being on welfare.

