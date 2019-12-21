JK Rowling is under fire for defending a woman who lost her job after saying trans women aren't real women

Ben A. Pruchnie/GettyImages JK Rowling has been criticised for her defence of a woman who was fired over transphobic comments.

JK Rowling is under fire after she defended a UK-based tax expert who made transphobic comments and was terminated from her job due to her statements.

Rowling came to Maya Forstater’s defence with a tweet saying, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

Many have since called out Rowling for her hurtful message, saying it was transphobic and unsupported by science.

In March 2019, Maya Forstater was fired from her job at the Centre for Global Development in the UK after she publicly said via Twitter that “men cannot change into women.”

“Radically expanding the legal definition of ‘women’ so that it can include both males and females makes it a meaningless concept, and will undermine women’s rights & protections for vulnerable women & girls,” Forstater tweeted on September 2, 2018.

After her termination, Forstater sued CGD, saying the company’s choice went against UK’s 2010 Equality Act, which bars employers from punishing staff for their beliefs. Forstater argued that law made it a crime to fire her for her views on gender transition.

But on Wednesday, Judge James Tayler, who presided over the case, said Forstater’s view is “not a philosophical belief protected by the Equality Act” and “is not worthy of respect in a democratic society,” so her firing still stands.

On Thursday, “Harry Potter” author Rowling came to Forstater’s defence with a tweet saying “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill”

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Many have since called out Rowling for her hurtful message, saying it was transphobic and factually incorrect.

Critics say Rowling’s comments invalidate and disrespect transgender people

Soon after Rowling published her tweet in support of Forstater, people began criticising the author, who’s been in a similar place before. In March 2018, she liked a tweet that referred to trans women as “men in dress,” Them previously reported.

And, in 2017, Rowling liked another tweet that promoted a transphobic Medium article.

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organisation, tweeted a response to Rowling, saying her comments deny “the basic humanity of people who are transgender. Trans and non-binary people are not a threat to women, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk.”

.@jk_rowling has aligned herself with an anti-science ideology that denies the basic humanity of people who are transgender. Trans and non-binary people are not a threat to women, and to imply otherwise puts trans people at risk. — GLAAD (@glaad) December 19, 2019

Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organisation, also published a tweet in response to Rowling’s:

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling. — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 19, 2019

Still, some continued to defend Rowling for her stance, saying it aligned with science and that there are only two biological sexes.

In response, HRC employee Charlotte Clymer posted a Twitter thread to explain that many scientific experts and organisations recognise transgender people as valid in the sex with which they identify and that science doesn’t support a biological sex binary, or the idea that just “male” and “female” sexes exist.

With J.K. Rowling's defense of horrible transphobia, there are folks claiming trans people aren't valid and citing "science"… except medical and other scientific experts disagree with that completely. Here's a helpful list of what the experts think about trans folks. (thread) — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) December 19, 2019

“If you truly respect science, you respect trans people,” Clymer wrote.

JK Rowling’s representatives told Insider she and her team will not be commenting on this issue.

