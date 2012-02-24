J.K. Rowling Is Publishing Her First Book Since Harry Potter—And It's For Adults

“Harry Potter” fans can get ready for another book from author J.K. Rowling.



However, don’t get too excited to return to the magical world of Hogwarts, because that’s not happening.

United Kingdom publisher Little, Brown announced they will publish Rowling’s first adult novel. As of now, there’s no word on the subject of the novel or a release date.

But J.K. Rowling did release the following statement:

“Although I’ve enjoyed writing it every bit as much, my next book will be very different to the Harry Potter series, which has been published so brilliantly by Bloomsbury and my other publishers around the world. The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry’s success has brought me, and with that new territory it seemed a logical progression to have a new publisher. I am delighted to have a second publishing home in Little, Brown, and a publishing team that will be a great partner in this new phase of my writing life.”

The book would be Rowling’s first since her successful “Harry Potter” series ended in 2007.

Check out the press release here.

Also, see 10 British sitcoms inspired by American television shows >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.