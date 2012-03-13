J.K. Rowling Is No Longer A Billionaire, Booted Off Forbes List

Photo: AP

Last week, Forbes announced their list of the World’s Billionaires but one name was noticeably absent: the first female billionaire novelist, “Harry Potter” author, J.K. Rowling.Rowling was one of 129 people to be booted from this year’s esteemed list and it appears the 45-year-old author’s departure is due to the extremely high British taxes she is forced to pay and her hefty donations to charity.



“New information about Rowlings’ estimated $160 million in charitable giving combined with Britain’s high tax rates bumped the ‘Harry Potter’ scribe from our list this year,” stated Forbes.

Last year Rowling was estimated by the financial magazine to be worth about $1 billion, with most of her money coming from her books and the “Harry Potter” film franchise.

But Rowling hasn’t been completely forgotten, she does still rank as number 61 on Forbes’ list of powerful women.

Maybe next year, Rowling.

Nine other rich people who weren’t rich enough to make this year’s list, according to Forbes:

1.) Jim Balsillie: “Balsillie’s Research In Motion helped usher in the smart phone era, but the acceleration of iPhone and Android sales, combined with an embarrassing Blackberry service outage in October, caused the Canadian company’s market value to tumble nearly 80 per cent.”

2.) Anton Schlecker: “Germany’s drugstore kingpin filed for bankruptcy in January, and his Schlecker drugstore chain will close half of its 6000 stores this year.”

3.) Alfred Mann: “The FDA has twice rejected his powdered insulin inhaler; his company Mannkind laid off 41 per cent of its workforce in February 2011.”

4.) Steven Roth: “Real estate tycoon spent $334 million exercising options for his Vornado Interstate Properties, which dropped him him below the billion dollar mark.”

5.) Gerald Harvey: “The Australian saw his net worth drop as his Harvey Norman discount retail stores posted a slight drop in revenue for 2011. Blamed drop on increased competitive pressures and deflation.”

6.) Nasser al Kharafi: “Kuwaiti investor died of a heart attack in Cairo in April. He had an estimated net worth of $11.5 billion.”

7.) Sammy Ofer: “Israeli died at 89 at his home in Tel Aviv. He left his vast fortune including a fleet of ships, a stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Manhattan real estate and a vast art collection to his two sons, Eyal and Idan, who take his place on the list.”

8.) Steve Jobs: “Apple’s co-founder and CEO died in October after battling pancreatic cancer. Key innovations included the iPod, iPad and iMac. President Barack Obama called Jobs among the greatest American innovators.”

9.) Ted Forstmann: “One of the first leveraged buyout tycoons to hit it big in the 1980’s, Forstmann was credited for coining the term barbarians at the gate for Wall Street’s LBO businessmen. More recently, he owned sports management firm IMG and dated Padma Lakshmi.”

Who received top honour of number one richest person in the universe?

Carlos Slim Helu, a 72-year-old Mexican telecoms chief worth $69 billion who, it was announced today, just partnered with former CNN host Larry King on a new digital television company.

Helu takes the title for the third year in a row.

