10 times JK Rowling's flawless Twitter game shut down the conversation

J. K. Rowling has captivated people around the world with her “Harry Potter” books, but the 46-year-old author is also gaining serious attention for her shorter writings too … on Twitter.

Rowling joined Twitter in 2009, after discovering she was being impersonated on the social media site, the Telegraph reported.

Though the author has only tweeted 1,356 times in six years, she’s managed to pick up 4.97 million followers, Washington Post noted.

In addition to followers, Rowling has also gained a reputation for using the social media platform to defend and discuss important social issues.

Recently, Rowling made headlines after a Twitter troll dissed the 2015 Wimbledon champion, Serena Williams.

Here’s a look at Rowling’s reaction to a user who said Williams is “built like a man.”

.@diegtristan8 “she is built like a man”. Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You’re an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Williams isn’t the only person Rowling has supported on Twitter.

After Madonna fell onstage during a performance at the 2015 Brit Awards, Rowling praised the singer for getting back up and continuing to perform. She even used the hashtag #TeamMadonna.

Are you the sort of person who gloats when they see a woman fall, or the kind that celebrates a magnificent recovery? #TeamMadonna

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 27, 2015

The author has also used her 140-character powers to support of the LGBTQ community.

When one Twitter user asked, “I wonder why you said that Dumbledore is a gay because I can’t see him in that way,” Rowling didn’t miss a trick.

Here’s Rowling’s response. The original tweet has since been deleted, Time reported.

.@anakocovic21 Maybe because gay people just look like… people?

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 24, 2015

She also tweeted to let her readers know that Hogwarts was a safe space for all wizards and witches.

In celebration of Ireland’s legalization of gay marriage, Rowling tweeted about a wedding between Albus Dumbledore and and Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.”