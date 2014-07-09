JK Rowling Just Published A New Harry Potter Short Story

Seven years after the final Harry Potter book was released, J.K. Rowling has finally written some new material about the famous wizard as an adult.

Rowling published the short story, which is in the form of an article by wizarding world gossip columnist Rita Skeeter, on the game website Pottermore.

Harry and his friends are now in their mid-30s with families. The story is set during the Quidditch World Cup, the tournament for the magical game played on flying broomsticks.

Rowling has been writing other pieces on the tournament for Pottermore to coincide with the World Cup in Brazil.

You’ll need a login to access the story, but here are some highlights:

Harry is now, predictably, a famous Auror (an elite wizard who fights dark wizards).

He’s also graying, and he still wears his trademark round glasses.

He has a “nasty cut” on his cheekbone, which is likely a result of his line of work.

Harry’s wife, Ginny Weasley, has a job reporting on the Quidditch World Cup for the Daily Prophet.

Ron Weasley left his job as an Auror for the Ministry of Magic to co-manage the joke shop Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

Hermione Granger is now the deputy head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement and is expected to rise even higher within the Ministry of Magic.

Neville Longbottom teaches Herbology at Hogwarts and his wife Hannah Abbott is a Healer.

Luna Lovegood married the grandson of a “celebrated Magizoologist.” They have twin sons.

Charlie Weasley is still an unmarried dragon wrangler.

Percy Weasley is head of the Department of Magical Transportation.

