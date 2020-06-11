'Harry Potter' stars are calling out J.K. Rowling for problematic comments about the transgender community

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, John Lamparski/Getty Images, and Mike Marsland/WireImage Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Leung, and Evanna Lynch have all spoken out against J.K. Rowling.

J.K. Rowling implied in a recent tweet that women are the only people who menstruate, and numerous celebrities have called her out for being transphobic.

“Harry Potter” stars like Daniel Radcliffe and Katie Leung (who played Cho Chang) have joined stars like Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness in condemning the author.

Radcliffe, who starred in the movies, penned a heartfelt essay for the Trevor Project’s website in which he emphasised, “transgender women are women.”

And Leung shared links to numerous trans-focused charities on her Twitter, including a GoFundMe for two homeless Black trans women.

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, also denounced Rowling in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, but discouraged fighting about the controversy on social media.

J.K. Rowling has been criticised by numerous celebrities for implying that women are the only ones who menstruate in a recent tweet, and now former “Harry Potter” stars like Daniel Radcliffe are condemning the author.

Rowling tweeted out a link to an article about creating a more equal world for people who menstruate on June 6, and included a controversial opinion about the phrasing, saying, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Numerous users called out the post for being transphobic, pointing out that trans men can menstruate, as can gender non-conforming and non-binary people.

They also pointed out that it erased the lived experiences of women who don’t menstruate, which can be the result of things like menopause or health conditions like endometriosis.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of people, including celebrities like Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness, denounced the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial statements and offered their support for the trans community. And now, stars of the “Harry Potter” movies (and the series’ spin-off play) are speaking out, too.

Here are seven “Harry Potter” stars who have condemned Rowling for her problematic comments.

Daniel Radcliffe defended trans women and apologised to “Harry Potter” fans in an essay for the Trevor Project.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe played the title character in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

The actor, who frequently works with the LGBTQ-focused nonprofit, wrote that while his response could be portrayed as “in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself,” “that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.”

Radcliffe acknowledged that Rowling is “unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken,” but that as a supporter of the Trevor Project for the last decade and “just as a human being,” he felt “compelled” to respond.

“Transgender women are women,” he wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

After saying that transgender youth are more likely to be targets of discrimination that their cisgender counterparts, Radcliffe apologised to anyone who felt their experience with the “Harry Potter” books or movies had been ruined because of Rowling’s comments.

“If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life – then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he concluded.

Katie Leung shared a Twitter thread full of fundraisers for Black trans women.

Mike Marsland/WireImage Katie Leung played Cho Chang in several of the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

Rowling’s tweets about women and trans people stirred up plenty of debate online, including discussions of other instances where the author’s work has been deemed “problematic.”

A number of people called her out for the “Harry Potter” character of Cho Chang, whose name was labelled “lazy” and “racist,” with NBC reporter Kimmy Yam calling it “the name equivalent of ching Chong.”

Another Twitter user said the name “speaks for itself” when the “Harry Potter” world is full of “interesting” names like Nymphadora Tonks.

Addressing the issues at hand on Sunday, Leung, who played Cho Chang in the movies, tweeted: “So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? OK, here goes…(thread).”

She then used her platform to promote causes and organisations in support of Black trans lives, sharing links to Go Fund Me’s Homeless Black Trans Women fund, a Change.org petition for more protection for Black trans women in the UK, UK Black Pride, and a Vice article listing places to donate in support of Black trans people.

Evanna Lynch penned a lengthy message condemning both Rowling and the online backlash.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Evanna Lynch played Luna Lovegood in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

On Twitter Tuesday, Lynch said she wanted to “stay out of commenting on JKR’s tweets because it feels impossible to address this subject on Twitter,” but that she was “so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP Community.”

“I won’t be helping to marginalise trans women and men further,” the actress, who played Luna Lovegood, wrote. “I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and think we should all listen to their stories, especially as it is Pride Month.”

However, Lynch wrote that she thought Twitter was “not the right place to have this very complex conversation,” and said it was “irresponsible” for Rowling to “discuss such a delicate topic” on the platform.

But the actress said she couldn’t “forget what a generous and loving person” Rowling is, and urged angry users to focus on Rowling’s humanity.

Lynch ended her message by encouraging people to be kind, and urging them to “break the cycle of bullying and shaming others.”

“I also think we should all be in therapy, and not on Twitter tearing lumps out of each other,” Lynch concluded. “We need to do the inner work.”

Noma Dumezweni shared a list of notable trans women on Twitter.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Noma Dumezweni played Hermione Granger in the play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’

Dumezweni seemingly responded to Rowling’s comments on Sunday by sharing a list of notable trans women, including Marsha P. Johnson, Janet Mock, and Laverne Cox, to Twitter.

The actress played Hermione Granger in the West End and Broadway productions of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” and urged her followers to listen to the “lived experiences” of trans people in a subsequent tweet.

Eddie Redmayne condemned Rowling in a statement to Variety.

Carlos Alvarez / Stringer / Getty Images Eddie Redmayne plays Newt Scamander in the ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ movies.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” the actor said in his statement, calling it, “an ongoing process.”

“As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments,” Redmayne continued. “Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

The actor concluded: “I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

While not directly involved in the original “Harry Potter” films, Redmayne plays Newt Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, a spin-off of and prequel to earlier movies.

Emma Watson tweeted that she loves and respects her trans followers for who they are.

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

While she didn’t personally address Rowling directly, Watson tweeted her support for the transgender community on Wednesday.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” she wrote, adding in a subsequent tweet, “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

She went on to say that she donates to the UK charity Mermaids, which focuses on supporting transgender youth, and the feminist organisation Mama Cash. She encouraged followers to do the same.

Watson finished off her series of original tweets by saying, “Happy #PRIDE2020 Sending love x,” but she also retweeted a post that directly responded to Rowling.

The tweet, from British Vogue columnist Paris Lees, advocated for people to donate to organisations that support Black trans women, and included a link to a list of such organisations compiled by Vice.

Bonnie Wright tweeted out her support for trans people as well.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Bonnie Wright played Ginny Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies.

“If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgment or question,” the actress tweeted. “Transwomen are Women. I see and love you, Bonnie x.”

A number of users praised Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, in the replies to her tweet, thanking her and the rest of the cast for “distancing themselves from JKR.”

