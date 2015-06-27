JK Rowling is writing a 'Harry Potter' play, but no one knows what it will be about

Megan Willett
J.K. Rowling reading Harry Potter at White HouseGetty Images/Chip SomodevillaThe ‘Harry Potter’ series is getting a new addition — a play in 2016.

Big news for “Harry Potter” fans everywhere — J.K. Rowling has announced she will beextending the wizarding universe with a new play.

The author took to Twitter to share with her followers on Friday that she has written a play called “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” that will be coming to London’s West End in the summer of 2016.

Rowling made the announcement on the anniversary of the first book’s — “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — publication date in the United Kingdom 18 years ago.

“I will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself,” Rowl

ing tweeted on Friday.

“I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans,” she continued. “However, I can say that it is not a prequel!”

Harry potter daniel radcliffe hogwarts wizard teenager TEENWarner Bros.The play will be called ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’

The play is collaboration between Rowling herself as well as writer Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany. It will be pr
oduced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, according to the new website for the production.

Rowling says the new extension into Harry’s universe isn’t a novel because a play was the “only proper medium for the story.” Intriguing!

Though no one knows what the plot will officially be, The Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye wrote Thursday that it would focus on Harry’s parents and the events that happened before they were killed by Lord Voldemort.

This seems unlikely given what Rowling tweeted Friday about the play not being a prequel.

Reading Harry potterLisa Maree Williams/GettyFans of the ‘Harry Potter’ series are thrilled with the news.

Fans immediately began favoriting and retweeting J.K. Rowling’s tweets. Her original tweet announcing the title of the play has been retweeted over 27,000 times and favorited over 33,000 times.

Fans were also tweeting their support and excitement at the author.

A few people were even asking J.K. Rowling if they could be in the play itself. The Daily Mail reported that casting has already begun and tickets will go on sale by the fall.

Rowling is famous among her fandom for releasing new information about the “Harry Potter” universe, including character backstories, middle names, and storylines after the book series ended both on Twitter as well as through her website Pottermore.

Harry potter gambonWarner Bors./’Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’The ‘Harry Potter’ author loves to provide back stories about her beloved characters. She famously revealed in 2007 that Albus Dumbledore was gay.

Most famously, Rowling said at a book reading in 2007 that Harry’s headmasterAlbus Dumbledore was gay. Her website Pottermore has also delved into the lives of characters likeDolores Umbridge, Professor McGonagall, and most recently Harry’s relativesthe Dursleysthat he lived with after his parents were murdered.

To register for more information about “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” as well as when ticketing will be available, you can sign up here. Keep scrolling to see all of J.K. Rowling’s announcement tweets below.

