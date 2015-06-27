JK Rowling is writing a 'Harry Potter' play, but no one knows what it will be about

Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla The ‘Harry Potter’ series is getting a new addition — a play in 2016.

Big news for “Harry Potter” fans everywhere — J.K. Rowling has announced she will beextending the wizarding universe with a new play.

The author took to Twitter to share with her followers on Friday that she has written a play called “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” that will be coming to London’s West End in the summer of 2016.

I’m also very excited to confirm today that a new play called Harry Potter and the #CursedChild will be opening in London next year.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

Rowling made the announcement on the anniversary of the first book’s — “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” — publication date in the United Kingdom 18 years ago.

“I will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, and myself,” Rowl

ing tweeted on Friday.

“I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans,” she continued. “However, I can say that it is not a prequel!”

Warner Bros. The play will be called ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.’

The play is collaboration between Rowling herself as well as writer Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany. It will be pr

oduced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, according to the new website for the production.

Rowling says the new extension into Harry’s universe isn’t a novel because a play was the “only proper medium for the story.” Intriguing!

Though no one knows what the plot will officially be, The Daily Mail reporter Baz Bamigboye wrote Thursday that it would focus on Harry’s parents and the events that happened before they were killed by Lord Voldemort.

This seems unlikely given what Rowling tweeted Friday about the play not being a prequel.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Fans of the ‘Harry Potter’ series are thrilled with the news.

Fans immediately began favoriting and retweeting J.K. Rowling’s tweets. Her original tweet announcing the title of the play has been retweeted over 27,000 times and favorited over 33,000 times.

Fans were also tweeting their support and excitement at the author.

@jk_rowling OMMIODDIO STO PIANGEDO DA MEZZORA ODDIO SABTO NON CI DREDO

— grattastinchi (@cioccorana) June 26, 2015

@jk_rowling brb saving all of my money for the next twelve months so I can go to another continent to see a play

— Katie (@kaytiegrace) June 26, 2015

@jk_rowling WAIT WHAT WHAT IS LIFE I CANNOT CONTAIN MY FEELINGS.

— Wild Bear (@WildBearElena) June 26, 2015

A few people were even asking J.K. Rowling if they could be in the play itself. The Daily Mail reported that casting has already begun and tickets will go on sale by the fall.



Rowling is famous among her fandom for releasing new information about the “Harry Potter” universe, including character backstories, middle names, and storylines after the book series ended both on Twitter as well as through her website Pottermore.

Warner Bors./’Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ The ‘Harry Potter’ author loves to provide back stories about her beloved characters. She famously revealed in 2007 that Albus Dumbledore was gay.

Most famously, Rowling said at a book reading in 2007 that Harry’s headmasterAlbus Dumbledore was gay. Her website Pottermore has also delved into the lives of characters likeDolores Umbridge, Professor McGonagall, and most recently Harry’s relativesthe Dursleysthat he lived with after his parents were murdered.

To register for more information about “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” as well as when ticketing will be available, you can sign up here. Keep scrolling to see all of J.K. Rowling’s announcement tweets below.

Today is a very special day for two reasons. Firstly, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in the UK 18 years ago!

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

I’m also very excited to confirm today that a new play called Harry Potter and the #CursedChild will be opening in London next year.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

It will tell a new story, which is the result of a collaboration between writer Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany and myself. #CursedChild

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

I don’t want to say too much more, because I don’t want to spoil what I know will be a real treat for fans. #CursedChild

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

However, I can say that it is not a prequel! #CursedChild

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

To answer one inevitable (and reasonable!) question – why isn’t #CursedChild a new novel? – I am confident that when audiences see the play

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

they will agree that it was the only proper medium for the story. #CursedChild

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

I’ve had countless offers to extend Harry’s story over the years, but Jack, John and Sonia Friedman are a dream team! #CursedChild

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.