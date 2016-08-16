'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling is in a fight with a store that sells 'real' magic wands

Warner Bros. Pictures Harry Potter holding a fake (?) magic wand.

The evil Lord Voldemort wanted to make it so that only authentic, pure-bred wizards could harness the power of magic while lesser Muggles and Mudbloods would be persecuted.

The man who runs a “real” magic wand store in England probably feels the same way.

According to the Sun, a man named Richard Carter owns a shop called Mystical Moments in Huddersfield, England, where he sells magic wands that are supposed to be used to cast healing spells. They are not, he stresses, to be used for cosplay.

“I don’t have customers who have been Harry Potterfied,” he said. “If I had someone come in wanting a wand just because they liked “Harry Potter” I would not sell them one, no matter how much they were offering.”

Irate “Harry Potter” fans complained that he, like the Dark Lord, was being a magic snob, and author J.K. Rowling chimed in on Twitter, as she is wont to do.

Oh yeah? Well, I don’t think they’re real wands. https://t.co/CkiavJyDLu

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 14, 2016

“I don’t think they’re real wands,” Rowling wrote, effectively saying that magic isn’t real.

Carter eventually softened his stance in the wake of the controversy.

“I have nothing against Harry Potter and actually liked the films,” he told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner, in what is possibly a masterful bit of shade towards the original books Rowling wrote. “The wands I make though, whether you believe it or not, are real and spiritual.”

“If a Harry Potter fan came to the shop, whether they would be able to buy a wand would depend on why they want one,” he continued. “If for a toy, then no, but if they had watched ‘Harry Potter’ and been inspired to start their own spiritual journey, then yes.”

All of this is patendly absurd.

