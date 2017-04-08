Here are all of J.K. Rowling's favourite books

Picture: Getty Images

The “Harry Potter” series are the favourite books of millions of readers.

J.K. Rowling herself has some books she’d like you to read.

Since she became famous with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Rowling’s talked a lot about books. And over the years, she’s mentioned dozens of books that she’s cherished over the years. Here they are in one place.

I’ve included only books that Rowling counted among her favourite, or that she said had a deep impact on her and she still cherishes. I’ve excluded books that she considered influences for “Harry Potter,” but doesn’t necessarily love.

As you can imagine, a lot of these books are about magic and childhood. Others are much darker. They give a sense of the tragedy that came to penetrate the later “Harry Potter” novels, as well as the violence and sex that show up in “The Casual Vacancy” and Rowling’s “Cormoran Strike” novels.

Here are J.K. Rowling’s favourite books.

