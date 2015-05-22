JK Rowling's response to this Harry Potter actor's racy photo shoot is absolute gold

Neville Longbottom is all grown up and JK Rowling has something to say about it.

Actor Matthew Lewis is best known for his portrayal of Gryffindor dork Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” movies. The much-beloved character was babied by his grandmother and terrified of potions-master Professor Snape.

But in this month’s cover feature for Attitude Magazine, Lewis seems like a different person. Although his character was the most awkward boy in his year, Lewis himself has blossomed into a buff young man who isn’t shy about taking his shirt off.

Still, he told Attitude, “I’ve never considered myself to be good-looking at all. Just average.”

However average Lewis may believe he looks, the internet thinks otherwise. Social media outlets are buzzing with the photos and everyone is weighing in on them — even “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling.

In response to the photos, Rowling admonished Lewis via Twitter:

.@Mattdavelewis Not as bad as watching Dan in Equus, but close. Warn me next time, for God’s sake. https://t.co/r8EUd1GKqT

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

Lewis responded with an apology, which Rowling accepted:

.@Mattdavelewis I will always support you whatever you want to do, Matthew. Now go put some clothes on.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

Rounding out the online repartee, here’s a tweet from Jason Isaacs, a.k.a. Lucius Malfoy:

.@jasonsfolly @Mattdavelewis I wouldn’t know. I hastily averted my eyes and read an article on Political Correctness to get over the shock.

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 21, 2015

Although electronics were known to malfunction at Hogwarts, it looks like the wizarding community is flourishing on Twitter.

Here are a few more photos of what the actor formerly known as Neville Longbottom looks like today.

