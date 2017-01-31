J.K. Rowling called out Mike Pence's hypocrisy with a biblical tweet

Tom Murray
JK RowlingBen A. Pruchnie/GettyImagesJ.K. Rowling, author of the ‘Harry Potter’ book series scolded Vice President Mike Pence over his previous statement on Muslim immigrants.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days.

The backlash against this controversial command has been monumental. Protesters took to streets across the US, heads of state and titans of industry vocally rebuked Trump’s actions.

While the President himself took the bulk of criticism over the ban, J.K. Rowling took aim at his second-in-command, Mike Pence, drawing attention to the former Governor of Indiana’s words in December 2015:

Which she followed up with a quote from the Gospel of Matthew:

Some followers found other sections of the bible more fitting:

The “Harry Potter” author has long been a vocal opponent of Trump both throughout the campaign and into his presidency.

In December 2015, she said Voldemort was “nowhere near as bad” as the then-presidential candidate.

Following his win in November, Rowling tweeted her nine million followers saying ” We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don’t let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line.”

NOW WATCH: ‘This is not about religion’: Trump defends his immigration ban as thousands protest around the US

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.