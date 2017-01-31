J.K. Rowling called out Mike Pence's hypocrisy with a biblical tweet

Ben A. Pruchnie/GettyImages J.K. Rowling, author of the ‘Harry Potter’ book series scolded Vice President Mike Pence over his previous statement on Muslim immigrants.

Last Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. The order also suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days.

The backlash against this controversial command has been monumental. Protesters took to streets across the US, heads of state and titans of industry vocally rebuked Trump’s actions.

While the President himself took the bulk of criticism over the ban, J.K. Rowling took aim at his second-in-command, Mike Pence, drawing attention to the former Governor of Indiana’s words in December 2015:

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.

— Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

Which she followed up with a quote from the Gospel of Matthew:



‘For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?’ Rowling faced some backlash of her own for the tweet, which she responded to in a similarly sharp manner: Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/cYFglX3yRW

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2017

In – Free – Countries – Anyone – Can – Talk – About – Politics. Try sounding out the syllables aloud, or ask a fluent reader to help. pic.twitter.com/K1j19EIU5f

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017

Some followers found other sections of the bible more fitting:

@jk_rowling how about “Do not mistreat or oppress a foreigner, for you were foreigners in Egypt.” – Exodus 22:21 funny how that is forgotten

— Paul Lavin (@plavin1922) January 30, 2017

The “Harry Potter” author has long been a vocal opponent of Trump both throughout the campaign and into his presidency.

In December 2015, she said Voldemort was “nowhere near as bad” as the then-presidential candidate.

Following his win in November, Rowling tweeted her nine million followers saying ” We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don’t let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line.”

